Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 640,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,700. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

