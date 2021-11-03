Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,500. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

