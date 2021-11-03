SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $62,610.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,522 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

