OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

