OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OMF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $63.19.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.
Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.