Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 85,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,238. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.