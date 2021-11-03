Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,719. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

