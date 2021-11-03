LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.930-$-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.20 million-$125.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.85 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.060-$-1.980 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.