Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $42.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $148.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

ZLAB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,171,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

