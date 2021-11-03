Helpico Trading Up 2.2% This Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $3,001.06 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

