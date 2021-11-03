Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,471.24

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $19,471.24 and approximately $73.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.