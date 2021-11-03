$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $97.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,674.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 976,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

