Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $307,082. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,524. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

