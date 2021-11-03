Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSI. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Shares of KSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.