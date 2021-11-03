nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.