The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 164.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.