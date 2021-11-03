MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of MGNX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 625,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,529. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MacroGenics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 908.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of MacroGenics worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

