Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,529. The company has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 142.82 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.