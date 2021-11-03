Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

EXPD stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.