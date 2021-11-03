Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.
EXPD stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
