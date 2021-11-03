Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,225. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

