Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

CARA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 904,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,392. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.08 million, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

