Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,911. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.