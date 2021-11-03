Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 28,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
