Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 28,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

