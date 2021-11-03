Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

