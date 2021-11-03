Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $11.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 349,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,301. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

