Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 737,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,954. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.