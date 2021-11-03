Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 737,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,954. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

