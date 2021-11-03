Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $257.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.93 million and the lowest is $252.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 590,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,401. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

