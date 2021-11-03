Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 137,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 658.8% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 1,386.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 58.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

