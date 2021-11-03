Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.20 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Sprout Social stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.85 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,698 shares of company stock worth $22,395,746 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

