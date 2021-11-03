8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

EGHT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 1,886,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

