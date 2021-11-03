8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.
EGHT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 1,886,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
