Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of JFR remained flat at $$10.29 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 293,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

