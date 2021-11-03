Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Update

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 207,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO traded up $35.60 on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.60. 31,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,883.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.94. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.