Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells 50,034 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $71.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,384.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,925. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,379.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,384.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 43.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,113.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

