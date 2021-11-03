Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSE RGR traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 187,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $389,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.