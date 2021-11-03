Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

CRVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 1,343,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

