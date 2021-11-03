Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $7.42 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ghost has a market cap of $7.42 million and $160,887.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

