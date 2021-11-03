Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.58 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. The company has a market cap of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

