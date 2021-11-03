CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 668,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,723. CareDx has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

