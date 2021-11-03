Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 387,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,293. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

