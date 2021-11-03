Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.70 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

NYSE MKL traded down $18.74 on Wednesday, hitting $1,310.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

