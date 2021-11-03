L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 16,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,546. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSTR. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

