XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

XPO stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,010. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

