Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ray Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,038. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.