Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,587 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

CVEO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 43,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $322.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.70. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.