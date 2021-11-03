Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace Sells 7,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GNTX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,149. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.