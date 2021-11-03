Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Reaches $11.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $195,908.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

