Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $368,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 100,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 66.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

