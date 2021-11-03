UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman Purchases 146 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,705.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMBF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 145,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

