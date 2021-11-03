Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.53

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 14763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

