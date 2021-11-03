UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.25

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.64.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

