Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock remained flat at $$5.82 on Wednesday. 627,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

